Camera equipment worth more than £100,000 has been stolen from a photographic store in the Highlands.

Ffordes Photographic, at Wester Balblair, near Beauly, was broken in to in the early hours of Wednesday.

Police Scotland said a “significant number” of items of valuable camera equipment was stolen, believed to be worth a low six-figure sum.

All the stock stolen is said to be Leica brand equipment.

Detective Sergeant Graham Gordon said: “This is an unusual incident for this area and we are continuing with extensive enquiries in the area.

“Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity around Wester Balblair around the time of the break-in or was in the area at that time can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference NN10337/18, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you have any information.”