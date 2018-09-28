A US auctioneer is preparing to sell a collection of vintage lunchboxes featuring children’s TV favourites over the decades.

J Louis Karp, based in Cincinnati, will sell 250 of the metal items on September 30 and then plans to shift another 200 before Christmas.

Some of the illustrated lunchboxes go back to the 1950s but they give an insight into television tastes down the ages, from Superman to the Fonz, hero of 1970s hit Happy Days.

