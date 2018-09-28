A US auctioneer is preparing to sell a collection of vintage lunchboxes featuring children’s TV favourites over the decades.

J Louis Karp, based in Cincinnati, will sell 250 of the metal items on September 30 and then plans to shift another 200 before Christmas.

Some of the illustrated lunchboxes go back to the 1950s but they give an insight into television tastes down the ages, from Superman to the Fonz, hero of 1970s hit Happy Days.

The Fonz, played by Henry Winkler, was the hero of Happy Days (John Minchillo/AP)

E.T. and Sesame Street’s Ernie and Bertie will also have a vintage appeal (John Minchillo/AP)

The collection features hundreds of items and will appeal to children and former children alike (John Minchillo/AP)

J Louis Karp stands beside a case of vintage lunchboxes (John Minchillo/AP)

A vintage lunch box is handled with care (John Minchillo/AP)

GI Joe is ready for duty (John Minchillo/AP)

Basketball fans could take their lunch to school in a Harlem Globetrotters-themed box (John Minchillo/AP)