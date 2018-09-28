1. Hard-left former politician Derek Hatton has claimed to have rejoined the

Labour Party after 33 years. Why was he expelled?

2. What device beat the iPhone X, Xbox One X and Oculus Go virtual

reality headset to be named gadget of the year at the annual T3 Awards?

3. Who said of Theresa May’s Chequers Brexit plans: “They are a moral and intellectual humiliation for this country.”

4. Which singer announced his first studio album for two years, after putting

his career on hold when his son was diagnosed with cancer?

Answers: 1. For belonging to the Militant faction. 2. Sonos One speaker 3. Boris Johnson 4. Michael Buble