A 12-year-old old schoolgirl has become the “youngest moderator” in a United Nations discussion on children as defenders of human rights.

Hannah Richardson and Cameron Butchart, from Tranent in East Lothian, are playing a key role in the UN Day of General Discussion in Geneva, which is focusing on the issue of protecting and empowering children as human rights defenders.

They are the only children from the UK represented, working alongside children from across the world, including Moldova, Norway and India.

Hannah said she enjoyed the experience of being moderator at the event on Friday.

Hannah working in Geneva with UN Committee Member on the Rights of the Child Amal Al-Dossari (Kara Brown/PA)

She said: “I just helped with introducing the speaker and kept the time for her speech. It was very exciting, I did feel a little bit nervous but I’m excited that I did it.

“I enjoyed it and it was nice having a bit of responsibility.”

She added: “I just want children to understand their rights and know that they have rights because not many children learn about them.

“They need to know the importance of them so they can stand up for themselves.”

Along with ten other children from East Lothian, secondary school pupils Hannah and Cameron also created a set of five giant papier-mache shields reflecting five human rights themes that children across Scotland feel are most significant, including the importance of play, learning, diversity, safety and love.

Cameron Butchart and Hannah with UN Deputy High Commissioner Kate Gilmore (Kara Brown/PA)

The shields have been presented to the United Nations in Geneva and are on display until the end of the month.

Kara Brown, of Children and Young People’s Commissioner Scotland, tweeted: “12-year-old Hannah from East Lothian is making history today at the United Nations. She is the youngest moderator at the first-ever global discussion on children as human rights defenders.

“Her message is ‘girls can do anything’. A Scottish role model for young people everywhere.”

Bruce Adamson, Children and Young People’s Commissioner, said: “People often think of adults in faraway places when they hear the term ‘human rights defender’, but children and young people in communities across Scotland are making a difference by defending their rights and the rights of others, and we should recognise and celebrate their important work.”