Just one in three voters believe Theresa May has what it takes to be a good prime minister – although she is still rated more highly than Jeremy Corbyn and Boris Johnson, according to a new opinion poll.
On the eve of the Tory Party conference, the Ipsos MORI Political Monitor found 33% thought Mrs May had the necessary qualities to lead the country, down from 55% when she entered Downing Street in 2016.
That still puts her ahead of Mr Corbyn, the Labour leader, on 27%, and Mr Johnson – seen as her most likely challenger from within the Tory ranks – on 25%.
Mrs May also retains her lead among Conservative Party supporters, with 61% saying she has what it takes to lead, as against 39% for Mr Johnson.
The former foreign secretary remains a controversial figure within the party, with 51% of Conservative supporters saying they did not believe he had the qualities to be prime minister, rising to 64% among all voters.
Of other potential Tory leaders, Ruth Davidson, the leader of the party in Scotland, came out top among the general public with 22%, followed by Home Secretary Sajid Javid on 17%, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt on 14% and Environment Secretary Michael Gove on 11%.
Among Conservative supporters, Ms Davidson scored 28%, Mr Javid 26%, Mr Hunt 22% and Mr Gove 21%.
Ipsos MORI interviewed 1,070 adults aged 18 and over across Great Britain by telephone between September 14 and 18.
Comments
Thank You
Your complaint has been sent to the site administrators.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment