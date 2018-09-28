A man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman at a house in Glasgow.

Police were called to the property in Dewar Drive, in the Drumchapel area, at about 6.45pm on Wednesday, where the body of the 51-year-old woman was found.

A 57-year-old man has been arrested and charged over the death.

He is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.

A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal, police said.