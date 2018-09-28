Following the news that 50 million people’s Facebook accounts have been hacked, here’s the social media giant’s advice on the next steps to take.

– 90 million accounts have been automatically logged out, but no one needs to change their passwords.

– If you are having difficulty logging back in – for example because of a forgotten password – you should visit Facebook’s help centre.

– If you have not been logged out automatically, but want to log out as a precaution, visit the “Security and Login“ section which lists all the places you are logged in to Facebook.

– Use the one-click option to log out of Facebook on all PCs and devices you may have accessed it on.