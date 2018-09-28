The Senate Judiciary Committee has voted along party lines to advance Brett Kavanaugh’s US Supreme Court nomination to the Senate floor.

The 11-10 vote came just one day after Republicans heard evidence from Christine Blasey Ford, who accused Mr Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her when they were teenagers.

Christine Blasey Ford gives evidence before the Senate Judiciary Committee (Win McNamee/AP)

Mr Kavanaugh denied the accusation.

At the last minute, senator Jeff Flake of Arizona, said he could not promise to vote for Mr Kavanaugh on the Senate floor and called for a delay of up to a week for a further investigation.

Republicans voted to move ahead with Mr Kavanaugh’s nomination.

Senate Judiciary chairman Chuck Grassley noted the timing on the senate vote was up to senate majority leader Mitch McConnell.

It is unclear if Republican leaders — or President Donald Trump — will support Mr Flake’s call for the investigation or might instead press forward with a full Senate vote on Mr Kavanaugh’s nomination.

Mr Flake, a key moderate Republican, was at the centre of the drama and uncertainty.

On Friday morning, he announced that he would support Mr Kavanaugh’s nomination. Shortly after, he was confronted in a lift by two women who, through tears, implored him to change his mind.

Women confront Sen. Jeff Flake after he says he'll vote yes to Kavanuagh: “That’s what you’re telling all women in America, that they don’t matter. They should just keep it to themselves because if they have told the truth you’re just going to help that man to power anyway.” pic.twitter.com/T7fSpyT69E — CNN (@CNN) September 28, 2018

After huddling privately with his colleagues, Mr Flake announced that he would vote to advance Mr Kavanaugh’s nomination to the full Senate only if the FBI were to investigate the allegations against the judge.

Democrats have been calling for such an investigation, though Republicans and the White House have insisted it is unnecessary.

Mr Trump said he would leave it to the Senate to determine when it will vote on his Supreme Court nominee. But Mr Trump expressed optimism, saying: “I’m sure it will all be very good.”

Judge Kavanaugh showed America exactly why I nominated him. His testimony was powerful, honest, and riveting. Democrats’ search and destroy strategy is disgraceful and this process has been a total sham and effort to delay, obstruct, and resist. The Senate must vote! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2018

Mr Trump told reporters during a meeting with the president of Chile that undecided Republican senators “have to do what they think is right” and “be comfortable with themselves” on the vote.

But he said he had not thought at all about a replacement, “Not even a little bit”.

Mr Trump also said he found Ms Ford to be “a very credible witness”.

He told reporters at the White House that he thought Ms Ford’s evidence “was very compelling” and that “she looks like a very fine woman, very fine woman”.

Mr Trump described Mr Kavanaugh’s adamant denial as “really something that I hadn’t seen before. It was incredible”.

Mr Trump called it “an incredible moment I think in the history of our country”.