US senator Jeff Flake has been confronted in a lift by two women who say they have been sexually assaulted.

Two women cornered Mr Flake as he got in a lift, pleading for him to reconsider his support for the Supreme Court nominee accused of sexual assault.

The raw, emotional moment was caught on television, capturing the charged atmosphere in the US capital as senators prepare to vote.

Women confront Sen. Jeff Flake after he says he'll vote yes to Kavanuagh: “That’s what you’re telling all women in America, that they don’t matter. They should just keep it to themselves because if they have told the truth you’re just going to help that man to power anyway.” pic.twitter.com/T7fSpyT69E — CNN (@CNN) September 28, 2018

“Look at me and tell me that it doesn’t matter what happened to me,” said 23-year-old Maria Gallagher.

A day earlier, the senators heard hours of evidence from Christine Blasey Ford, a California psychology professor who told them Mr Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when the two were teenagers.

Mr Kavanaugh strongly denied the allegation in hours of evidence.

Mr Flake had lobbied Republican leaders to give Ms Ford the chance to speak. He was viewed as a possible no vote, until the announcement on Friday morning.

The senator was on his way to the Senate Judiciary Committee as the two women, who are both affiliated with advocacy groups, told him they has been sexually assaulted.

“On Monday, I stood in front of your office,” Ana Maria Archila, co-executive director of the non-profit Centre for Popular Democracy Action, told Mr Flake.

“I told the story of my sexual assault. I told it because I recognised in Dr Ford’s story that she is telling the truth. What you are doing is allowing someone who actually violated a woman to sit on the Supreme Court.”

Ms Archila, 39, appeared to block the Arizona senator from closing the lift door.

Then Ms Gallagher said: “I was sexually assaulted and nobody believed me. I didn’t tell anyone, and you’re telling all women that they don’t matter, that they should just stay quiet because if they tell you what happened to them you are going to ignore them.”

“That’s what happened to me, and that’s what you are telling all women in America, that they don’t matter,” she said through tears.

She begged Mr Flake to look her in the eye. She said: “Don’t look away from me.”

Mr Flake, cornered in the lift, shifted between looking at them and looking down. He said “thank you” but did not response to questions on whether he believed Ms Ford’s evidence.

When a reporter asked whether he wanted to respond to the women’s questions, he said no.

“I need to go to the hearing. I just issued a statement. I’ll be saying more as well,” he said.