German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have stressed the importance of the two Nato allies working together as they sought to improve acrimonious relations.

The two nations have clashed over numerous issues in recent years, including Turkey’s jailing of German journalists and a German parliament resolution labelling the early-20th century killing of Armenians in Turkey as genocide.

Turkey vehemently denies that the massacre was genocide and insists it was part of the violence during the First World War.

The rhetoric escalated to the point where Mr Erdogan called Germany’s mainstream parties “enemies of Turkey” and accused German officials of acting like Nazis, prompting Mrs Merkel to condemn the Turkish president’s comments.

Mr Erdogan ignored a question on Friday about whether he had apologised for the Nazi comment. He instead demanded closer co-operation from Germany against groups that Turkey considers terrorist organisations, including Kurdish rebels and people with alleged links to a failed 2016 coup in Turkey.

Mr Erdogan alleged that thousands of Kurdish militants and hundreds of people with suspected links to US-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen are living in Germany. Turkey accuses Mr Gulen of orchestrating the coup attempt, which he denies.

“With the mutual trust we have for each other, I believe the handing over of (suspects) would make our work easier,” Mr Erdogan said.

Mrs Merkel noted that Germany considers the PKK Kurdish rebel group a terrorist organisation and prosecutes its members, and said German authorities take Mr Erdogan’s information on Mr Gulen seriously “but we need more material — what we have is not enough for a similar status to the PKK”.

She also criticised the Turkish prosecution of journalists and others, detaining some for months without charges.

“It is no secret to anyone that there have been deep differences in our relationship in recent years, and that there still are,” she said. “That largely has to do with questions of the rule of law, with questions of press freedom.”

Mr Erdogan said he has no right to criticise the German judiciary and Germany has no right to criticise the Turkish judicial system.

The trip is Mr Erdogan’s first formal state visit to Germany, home to more than 3 million people with Turkish roots. But the increasingly authoritarian leader is viewed with suspicion across the political spectrum in Germany.

At the same time, the two countries recognise mutual strategic interests, with Turkey being key to the European Union’s strategy to slow the flood of migrants into the continent. Turkey, which has a struggling economy, also needs economic co-operation from Germany and other European nations.

Mrs Merkel said she and Mr Erdogan talked about bilateral economic co-operation and stressed that “Germany has an interest in an economically stable Turkey”.

“There is, on the one hand, a common strategic interest in good relations, and on Germany’s part too an interest in developing these relations,” she said. “But on the other hand, on all questions of how a democratic, free and open society looks, there are also deep misunderstandings — not misunderstandings, differences.”

“I think this visit is significant because we can only clear up differences by talking to each other,” she said.