A mixed bag of news makes the front pages on Saturday – from a Facebook security breach to concerns over bullying at UK universities.

The Daily Mail leads on the Facebook cyber attack, reporting that at least 50 million users had had their accounts hacked by criminals.

The paper describes it as the social media firm’s “latest PR disaster”, and says hackers took advantage of a security flaw to take control of profiles.

The Guardian carries an investigation into academics being accused of bullying students at Britain’s universities, and reports that the findings have prompted concerns over a “culture of harassment and intimidation” at leading institutions.

Guardian front page, Saturday 29 September 2018: Revealed: the 'ingrained' bullying at UK universities

Education matters also appear on the front of The Times, which claims a report is due to reveal that school exclusions have become a leading driver of gang violence.

Tomorrow's front page: Exclusions from school drive rising gang crime

Meanwhile, the Daily Telegraph reports that Home Secretary Sajid Javid is due to announce that violence must be treated like an infectious disease.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Javid: we must treat violence as a disease'

The Justice Secretary David Gauke has warned that Boris Johnson’s alternative Brexit plan would threaten the UK’s survival, the i says.

And the Daily Express reports that moves are under way to end what it calls a “witch-hunt” against Northern Ireland veterans.

Elsewhere, The Sun carries an emotional interview with Gary Barlow about the death of his daughter Poppy.

Tomorrow's front page: EXCLUSIVE – Gary Barlow opens up for the first time about the death of his daughter Poppy

The Daily Mirror says a Strictly star has said fellow dancers joke Blackpool is like a “squatter camp”.

And the Financial Times reports that the Government has called for a review of Britain’s auditing industry.