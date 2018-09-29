Police Scotland posted on one of their verified social media channels that they are “tired” of the SNP “going on about” a second independence referendum.

The profile picture on the official Twitter account for the force in Edinburgh was also changed to include a “Yawn” sign.

The message posted on the force’s account (Tweetdeck/PA)

The post, tweeted by verified account @EdinburghPolice, read: “I just added @scotlandinunion’s #Yawn badge as I am tired of the @theSNP still going on about #Indyref2.”

It is understood the incident on Saturday was put down to human error and the image and post have been removed.

Officers are to be reminded about how to use social media (Twitter/PA)

Chief Inspector David Robertson said: “We’re aware of this tweet and it was deleted immediately. All officers will be reminded of the need to use social media responsibly.”

The Yawn campaign was launched by pro-UK group Scotland in Union.

Today @theSNP politicians are still campaigning for an independence referendum that Scotland does not want. Tired of this? Join us: https://t.co/Zd9RygczJy Add our Yawn badge to your profile: https://t.co/vWwq8SdOcD pic.twitter.com/PG2RSwsHzf — Scotland in Union🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@scotlandinunion) September 29, 2018

Users can follow a few instructions to have the icon added to their page and the message automatically tweeted out to their followers.