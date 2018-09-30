A typhoon has ripped through Japan forcing cancellations of flights and trains as authorities warned of strong winds and torrential rain.

Farms and homes in Miyazaki on the southern main island of Kyushu were flooded as Typhoon Trami swept across southwestern Japan.

Evacuation orders were issued for tens of thousands of people over a widespread area, including more than 250,000 people in the city of Tokushima on the island of Shikoku, the national broadcaster NHK reported.

At least 51 people were injured in southern Japan, it said.

A vessel tilts as it ran ashore at a pier as a typhoon approached Yonabaru, Okinawa prefecture, in southern Japan (Takuto Kaneko/Kyodo News via AP)

Many flights were cancelled at major airports throughout Japan, including Tokyo’s Narita and Haneda. The storm destroyed power lines on the southern islands of Okinawa on Saturday.

Trami was expected to hit Tokyo late on Sunday and northern Japan on Monday.

Bullet trains and other lines were shutting down while the storm passed.

The typhoon is projected to hit regions ravaged earlier this month by Typhoon Jebi, which caused landslides and floods and temporarily closed Kansai International Airport. Jebi was the strongest typhoon to hit Japan in 25 years and caused 11 deaths in and around Osaka.

The airport was also closed for this latest typhoon.

In July, heavy rain in western Japan killed 221 people, setting off landslides and flooding.