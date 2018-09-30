A man has been stabbed in the face on the London Underground, according to a witness.

Commuters looked on in horror as the victim was knifed in his cheek with blood pouring from the wound, Rukshana Begum said.

The attack happened on the Central Line, between Stratford and Mile End, at about 12.50am, British Transport Police (BTP) said.

A man just got stabbed in the face on the @centralline between Mile End and Bethnal I didn’t see who it was apparently it was a man sitting near him they were arguing can’t believe it!!😱 hope he’s okay pic.twitter.com/vieexlJTdX — Rukshana (@RukzB) September 29, 2018

Miss Begum, 24, told the Press Association she was sitting with a friend a few feet away before hearing an argument followed by screams.

She said: “It happened so fast and everyone was in a panic. I saw blood everywhere.

“He was stabbed on the left side of his cheek, blood was all over his jumper and on the newspaper.

“It was horrible, he stumbled on the floor, people were helping him up and held his face with tissue to stop the bleeding.

“I didn’t see the attacker myself but at Mile End I did see a really tall man running off the train and people were screaming and jumping off their seats when they realised this man had been stabbed.”

Recognise this man? Detectives believe he may have information following a stabbing earlier this morning at Mile End Underground. Call 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016, quoting 36 of 30/9/2018. https://t.co/xl1l7PKz5r pic.twitter.com/Lyrx5B6R8Z — British Transport Police (@BTP) September 30, 2018

Pictures posted online showed a blood-soaked newspaper lying on the floor and a middle-aged man with blood spattered over his grey jumper.

Paramedics from the London Ambulance Service treated the victim for injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in relation to the investigation, and are also urging any witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact BTP by calling 0800 40 50 40 or texting 61016, quoting reference number 36 of 30/9/2018.