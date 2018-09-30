Stylish motorcycle riders converged on central London for this year’s Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride to raise money for the Movember Foundation.

More than 650 cities worldwide were taking part in the 2018 fundraising effort.

Dog on motorbikeDachshund dog Sergeant Pepper prepares for the start of the event (Tim Ireland/PA)
Motorbike crowdBikers set off at the start of the ride (Tim Ireland/PA)
MotorcyclistsA mass of riders rev up in aid of the Movember Foundation (Tim Ireland/PA)
Stylish motorcyclists take a pictureRiders take a selfie before heading off in the capital (Tim Ireland/PA)
Ben Bowers (left) and Anthony Ben Bowers (left) and Anthony “Dutch” van Someren at the start of the event (Tim Ireland/PA)
Motorcyclists talkingA patriotic participant talks with friends before setting off (Tim Ireland/PA)
Dog in motorbike eventSergeant Pepper readies himself for the journey ahead (Tim Ireland/PA)
Motorcycles on Tower BridgeThey’re off! The riders travel over Tower Bridge (Tim Ireland/PA)
Motorcyclists on Tower Bridge(Tim Ireland/PA)