A full-size animatronic mountain gorilla caused a stir at the Wildlife and Safari Travel Show in Harrogate, North Yorkshire.
The special guest Rushenya, described in literature as a silverback of the Bikingi group in Bwindi Impenetrable National Park, was appearing at the Harrogate Convention Centre.
More than 70 travel companies were gathered at the event to showcase wildlife, safari and adventure holidays, with an emphasis on conservation and responsible travel.
