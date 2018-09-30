A full-size animatronic mountain gorilla caused a stir at the Wildlife and Safari Travel Show in Harrogate, North Yorkshire.

The special guest Rushenya, described in literature as a silverback of the Bikingi group in Bwindi Impenetrable National Park, was appearing at the Harrogate Convention Centre.

More than 70 travel companies were gathered at the event to showcase wildlife, safari and adventure holidays, with an emphasis on conservation and responsible travel.

Wildlife & Safari Travel ShowTheodore Kiaie spies the animatronic mountain gorilla during the travel show in Harrogate (Danny Lawson/PA)
Wildlife & Safari Travel ShowThe youngster decides to get a bit closer (Danny Lawson/PA)
Llife-size animatronic mountain gorilla descends HarrogateBefore going in for a cuddle (Danny Lawson/PA)
Wildlife & Safari Travel ShowAnd running away (Danny Lawson/PA)
Wildlife & Safari Travel ShowRushenya outside the convention centre in Harrogate (Danny Lawson/PA)
Wildlife & Safari Travel ShowBemused onlookers watch as the gorilla crosses the road (Danny Lawson/PA)
Wildlife & Safari Travel ShowAnd waits by traffic lights (Danny Lawson/PA)
Wildlife & Safari Travel ShowAlanna Paszkowska (left) and Ella Rose make their acquaintance with Rushenya (Danny Lawson/PA)