An acid attack victim has made a direct plea for information from his hospital bed after being left with facial injuries.

Mike Glover-Johnson posted a picture of himself wrapped in a facial bandage following the incident on High Street in Bloxwich, Walsall, at around 6.50pm on Sunday.

The victim was said to have been in his car at the time when he was approached and had a substance thrown in his face.

In his online post, he wrote: “Any witnesses to me being randomly attacked with acid on Bloxwich high street thus (sic) evening please contact police on 101.

“Thankfully people helped and their quick reactions may have stopped permanent scarring. Thank you Lee Glover-Johnson for being by my side.”

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: “The investigation is at an early stage, the motive is unknown and police are keeping an open mind.

“A number of enquiries are under way, including a CCTV trawl, officers are also trying to identify what the substance was.”

Police described the attack as an “isolated incident”.