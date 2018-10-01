Indonesia’s disaster agency said the death toll from the massive earthquake and tsunami that hit the island of Sulawesi has increased slightly to 844, with another 50,000 people having been displaced by the disaster.

Most of the dead were from the city of Palu, but much is still unknown about other coastal towns that have yet to be properly assessed due to impassable roads, downed power lines and phone outages.

Spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said the death toll had increased by 12 from a day earlier.

The 7.5 magnitude quake struck on Friday, creating a tsunami that swept waves ashore as high as 20ft in some places.

Many buildings collapsed and rescuers are still working to free survivors.

A mass burial is being held later.