Almost £170 million is up for grabs this week with two huge lottery jackpots.

On Tuesday night, EuroMillions has an estimated £143 million on offer, and on Wednesday the Lotto has a £26.3 million top prize.

A sole UK winner of the EuroMillions jackpot would find themselves in third place on the National Lottery rich list, only around £5 million behind the second biggest prize ever won in the UK (£148 million).

Camelot said a single winner in Wednesday’s Lotto draw would place fifth on the National Lottery Lotto rich list.

As the Lotto jackpot reached its cap in Saturday’s draw it now has to be won on Wednesday, meaning players could get multimillion-pound prizes for matching fewer numbers.

Ever wondered what #NationalLottery funding has done in your community? Find out here with our interactive maphttps://t.co/VMDk9QCLor pic.twitter.com/X2WUDXBISV — Lottery Good Causes (@LottoGoodCauses) September 30, 2018

Andy Carter, the National Lottery’s senior winners’ adviser, said: “What a week for National Lottery players – not one but two giant jackpots – which would mean you could start living your life like royalty.

“It would afford anyone the kind of lifestyle that most can only dream of.

“EuroMillions and Lotto players help raise around £30 million for National Lottery good causes each and every week.

“This supports projects big and small across the country, including funding everything from local community projects to protecting the nation’s heritage.”