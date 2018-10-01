A man has appeared in court charged with the murders of two women.

Jack Ralph, 28, is accused of murdering Margaret Harris, 78, and Sharon Harris, 55, on September 29 in the Kent village of Hadlow.

He was remanded in custody after appearing via videolink at Medway Magistrates’ Court in Chatham on Monday.

Ralph, of Carpenters Lane, Hadlow, is also charged with one count of attempted murder.

Police at the scene in Hadlow (Flora Thompson/PA)

Police were called by paramedics to a neighbouring house on Carpenters Lane just after 7.40am on Saturday and found three people wounded with serious injuries “consistent with a stabbing”, police said.

The two women died at the scene.

Margaret Harris’s husband David, also in his 70s, was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.

Neighbours spoke fondly of the couple. Nigel Keogh, a 51-year-old plasterer who lives across the street, described Mr and Mrs Harris as a “nice couple”, adding: “They kept themselves to themselves.”

The victims’ family said on Monday: “We have lost two members of our family and are focusing on the recovery of another.”

Ralph will next appear at Maidstone Crown Court on October 3.