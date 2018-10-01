Scotland’s first major trauma centre has opened in Aberdeen.

The centre at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary will treat the most seriously injured patients across the north of Scotland.

It is the first of four centres due to open as part of Scotland’s trauma network.

The second, in Dundee, has an opening date of November 19, while the Glasgow and Edinburgh centres are expected to be up and running by 2020/21.

Lovely morning & the ‘autumn’ geese are in flight as I’m on my way to open Scotland’s 1st (of 4) Major Trauma Centre in Aberdeen – thanks to the hard work, skill & expertise of @ScotTraumaNwk & @Scotambservice — Jeane Freeman (@JeaneF1MSP) October 1, 2018

Officially opening the Aberdeen facility, Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said: “This marks an important day in changing trauma care in Scotland for the better.

“The new centre will help our most severely injured patients and ensure patients have the best chance of a speedy recovery from their injuries.

“On top of the £15.2 million we have invested to make the network a reality, there will be a gradual increase in funding over five years with an anticipated budget of £27 million by 2021/22.”

Scotland’s first Major Trauma Centre launch here at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary- a brilliant day, thanks to all those who stayed with it in challenging times! #GoLive pic.twitter.com/4EXH6QaPIE — Lewis Macdonald MSP (@LewisMacdMSP) October 1, 2018

Kate Burley, Scottish Trauma Network associate director, said: “The opening of this major trauma centre in Aberdeen, the first of four major trauma centres for Scotland, is an exciting milestone and highlights the ongoing work of the Scottish Trauma Network.

“The network has been working in collaboration with NHS Boards and the Scottish Ambulance Service to enhance the services for patients with life-changing or life-threatening injuries.”

Dr Iain MacLeod, unit clinical director for the centre, said the “exciting and innovative approach” to trauma medicine involves medical professionals working together from start to finish – with the ambulance service before the patient is admitted to hospital to community-based rehabilitation teams once they return home.