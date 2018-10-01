Charles Aznavour, the French crooner and actor whose performing career spanned eight decades, has died.

Of Armenian ancestry, he seduced fans around the world with his versatile tenor, lush lyrics and kinetic stage presence.

Hier encore. Merci Monsieur Aznavour. pic.twitter.com/TyiwoxIEuH — Benjamin Griveaux (@BGriveaux) October 1, 2018

He sang to sold-out concert halls until the end, resorting to a prompter only after having written upwards of 1,000 songs by his own estimate.

His death at the age of 94 was confirmed by the French Culture Ministry.

Charles Aznavour at the launch of Up! at the Cannes Film Festival (Ian West/PA)

“Thank you, M. Aznavour,” government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux tweeted.

Often compared to Frank Sinatra, Aznavour started his career as a songwriter for Edith Piaf.

The French chanteuse took him under her wing.

Like her, his fame ultimately reached well outside France: Aznavour was named entertainer of the century in an online poll by CNN and Time magazine in 1999.