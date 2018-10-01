Nicola Sturgeon has announced a Scottish Government consultation will be held on a tourist tax.

The First Minister made the announcement during a speech at the Scottish Tourism Alliance (STA) annual conference in Edinburgh.

She said the government believes the issue requires “careful consideration”.

“We will be accepting the STA’s call for an objective process of consultation – involving the STA, Cosla and other key partners – which will examine in detail the arguments for and against a tourism tax,” she said.

“We are determined that all voices will be heard and that the details of the process will be properly set out shortly.”

Tourism Tax… @NicolaSturgeon acknowledges that there are different views andcwe must have an informed and evidence based debate. #STAConf #TourismTax — ST Alliance (@st_alliance) October 1, 2018

The STA said in a statement: “The Scottish Tourism Alliance (STA) welcomes the First Minister’s announcement that a formal stakeholder consultation into the viability of a tourism tax is imminent and will take into account the interests of Scotland’s tourism and hospitality industry.

“The STA reiterated its request to the Scottish Government last week that an objective, well-informed national debate takes place before any decisions are made on granting local authorities the power to raise additional funds via a transient visitor levy.”

The move comes as the Scottish Government’s opposition to tourism tax appears to be softening.

Current government policy does not support a tax, at odds with the SNP leader of Edinburgh City Council Adam McVey, who has been at the head of plans to make tourists pay to boost public services.

His administration has put forward proposals for £2 a night tourist tax in Edinburgh, which is projected to raise around £11 million a year.

Facing criticism from Labour on her government’s tourist tax opposition, Ms Sturgeon said previously the issue would be under consideration ahead of the budget.

She said the government would listen to voices from all sides of the debate on the issue, including criticism from parts of the tourism industry, before making a decision.