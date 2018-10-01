iPhone users are reporting a bug that means their devices do not charge when plugged in, with the new XS and XS Max handsets among those said to be affected.

According to accounts on social media as well as Apple’s own forums, some devices will not charge if plugged in when in “sleep” mode, meaning the screen is off. Some only work if the screen is turned on and the device “woken up”.

Apple has not commented on the issue, which comes after claims from users that the new camera system in the XS and XS Max was “beautifying” photos.

(Yui Mok/PA)

Some users have suggested the charging issue may have been caused by a security update.

As part of a software update earlier this year to combat potential hacking of Apple devices via USB, the firm introduced a feature that can disable the charging port on iPhone devices when the phone has been idle for a period of time.

The feature was introduced to prevent anyone hacking into a device without a passcode, and at the time Apple acknowledged its introduction could affect charging.

“Starting with iOS 11.4.1, if you use USB accessories with your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch, or if you connect your device to a Mac or PC, you might need to unlock your device for it to recognise and use the accessory. Your accessory then remains connected, even if your device is subsequently locked,” the firm’s website says.

“If you don’t first unlock your password-protected iOS device — or you haven’t unlocked and connected it to a USB accessory within the past hour — your iOS device won’t communicate with the accessory or computer, and in some cases, it might not charge. You might also see an alert asking you to unlock your device to use accessories.”

Users on the official Apple forums have suggested the issue can be fixed in some cases by going to the Settings app and enabling the USB Accessories feature in the Face ID and Passcode section.