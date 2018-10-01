Officials at the world’s largest particle accelerator have suspended an Italian physicist pending an investigation of his “highly offensive” presentation on gender issues that raised new concerns about sexism in science.

Cern, the European Organisation for Nuclear Research, said on Monday that Alessandro Strumia of the University of Pisa was out of line in his talk on Friday for a seminar on High Energy Theory And Gender.

[Update] On Monday 1 October, CERN suspended the scientist from any activity at CERN with immediate effect, pending investigation into last week’s event. https://t.co/HhvNSxPVPg https://t.co/o5QGg4L9VZ — CERNpress (@CERNpress) October 1, 2018

The Geneva-area centre, which runs the Large Hadron Collider (LHC), said it had no prior knowledge of the content of the presentation and cited its “attacks on individuals” as “unacceptable in any professional context”.

A Cern spokesman confirmed a slide presentation on Mr Strumia’s talk found online but said a recording was not immediately available.

One slide read: “Physics invented and built by men, it’s not by invitation.”