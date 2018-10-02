Middle-class drug users will be targeted in a purge on the causes of violent crime, Sajid Javid has announced.

The Home Secretary said sudden bursts of violence can be linked to shifts in the drugs market.

A review will be carried out into who is buying illicit substances as well as who is selling them.

It will look at all types of user, including professionals, and all illegal drugs, Mr Javid said.

The results will be used to help police and organisations like the National Crime Agency crack down on buyers and sellers.

Labour said the move would not make up for cuts made to public services under the Tories.

Ahead of his speech to the Conservative conference, Mr Javid said: “I am committed to ending the scourge of violent crime and will combat this issue using all the tools at the Government’s disposal.

“We will not only deal with crime when it happens but will go further and strengthen our ability to target and prevent the root causes of criminal behaviour from finding the evidence, ensuring our services are working together and providing the right resources to the right places.”

Mr Javid is also launching a consultation on plans to ensure public sector workers in health, education, social services, local government and housing services make tackling the root causes of serious violence a top priority.

They could be asked to report early warning signs of someone at risk of falling into a life of violent crime, such as truancy, aggression, anti-social behaviour, substance misuse and criminality at home.

A £200 million youth endowment fund is being set up that will focus on violent crime hotspots.

Diane Abbott (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Shadow home secretary Diane Abbott said: “Violent crime is rising and recorded drug-related crime is surging, but all the Tories can offer is a review, yet another consultation and a £200 million fund that doesn’t replace the money they have already cut from local authorities.

“It’s no use Sajid Javid saying health, education, social services, local government, housing and others are at the root cause of violent crime.

“He is part of a Government that has been implementing damaging austerity measures in all of these areas for more than eight years.”