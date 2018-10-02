Boris Johnson has arrived at the Tory conference for a speech which many see as part of an effort to replace Theresa May as party leader after he publicly branded her Brexit plans “deranged”.

Here’s the latest:

11.20am – Colin Belsey, 73, a councillor from Eastbourne, said if Mr Johnson “had been a gentleman he wouldn’t have come”.

“But he has come, so be it, and there’ll be several hundred-odd people wanting to listen to him, that’s fine, but I won’t be rushing out there to listen to him.”

Karen May, a councillor from Bromsgrove, told the Press Association: “He’s entitled to be here as a party member … I’m more concerned we get this wretched Brexit deal and it’s constructive and we don’t get the distraction of sideplays.”

Lengthy queue already forming for @BorisJohnson – he’s not due to speak until 1pm. pic.twitter.com/WE4EsIsNoB — David Hughes (@DavidHughesPA) October 2, 2018

11am – Anti-Brexit campaigner Steven Bray, from Bridgend, used a loudhailer to heckle Mr Johnson through a security fence as he arrived at the conference hotel.

“Come and collect your prize for biggest liar ever,” shouted Mr Bray, a member of the Stand Of Defiance European Movement who regularly demonstrates outside Parliament.

Not everyone was pleased to see @BorisJohnson arrive at the Conservative conference… (Note: includes strong language) #CPC18 pic.twitter.com/iu25Pm3Lf9 — Andrew Woodcock (@AndyWoodcock) October 2, 2018

10.49am – Party members arriving at the conference welcomed Mr Johnson’s attendance.

Barbara Tan, from Virginia Water, said the former foreign secretary has “something that warms the cockles of everyone”.

“People love him. He’s a Conservative right through and through,” she told the Press Association.

10.42am – An anti-Brexit protester waving a Union Flag and the EU’s standard loitered outside the fence surrounding the conference venue as reporters and photographers waited for Boris Johnson’s arrival.

A group of Brexiteer MPs including Ross Thomson, Ben Bradley, Anne-Marie Trevelyan and Andrea Jenkyns were present to meet him.

As he arrived, accompanied by fellow Brexiteer Conor Burns, Mr Johnson ignored questions about whether his presence was undermining Theresa May.

Boris in contemplative mood as he arrives (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

10.26am – Boris Johnson’s father Stanley said he hoped his son would give an “invigorating speech” that “draws a considerable crowd”.

Despite being a Remain campaigner, Stanley Johnson said the former foreign secretary was “100% right about Chequers”, hitting out at the way it would leave the UK bound by EU rules without a seat at the table.

Stanley Johnson said: “Boris used the word ‘deranged’. I think that is almost too gentle a term.”

Stanley Johnson (left) said his son Boris was right on Brexit (PA)

10.24am – Theresa May sought to play down Mr Johnson’s arrival at the conference, saying of his speech: “I’m sure that’s going to be a very lively event.

“At this conference what we’re focusing on is the opportunity for this country once we leave the European Union and the opportunity that we want to ensure that people in this country have.”