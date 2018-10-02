Scottish Secretary David Mundell has urged the SNP to take a second independence referendum “off the table”.

Mr Mundell, speaking at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham, called on First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to snap out of her “constitutional Groundhog Day” and get on with the day job of running Scotland.

The Cabinet minister also criticised Jeremy Corbyn for his decision not to rule out another independence vote.

The Labour leader previously said he was “not ruling out” giving consent for a second referendum and he would decide on the issue “at the time”.

Mr Mundell said: “Every day that Scotland is stuck in a constitutional Groundhog Day is a day that our economy is being held back and that the SNP Government is not getting on with the day job of managing our schools and hospitals.

“So I want to use this opportunity to say to Sturgeon, it is time to end the constitutional uncertainty that we have lived with for the past four years.

“It is time for Scotland’s two governments to work together in the best interests of the Scottish people. It is time to move on.”

He added: “Just two weeks ago, Jeremy Corbyn said that he ‘would decide at the time’ what to do if Sturgeon asked for his consent for a second independence referendum.

“Conference, a man that can’t even make up his mind about the future of this country is a man that we can never let into Downing Street.”

SNP depute leader Keith Brown said: “The Tories are like a broken record, they can’t go five minutes without shouting about independence while demanding that nobody else speak about independence.

“The fact is it’s not up to David Mundell, Ruth Davidson or any other Tory politician to dictate Scotland’s future. It’s up to the people of Scotland.

“If David Mundell was at all interested in avoiding the risks of a hard Brexit he’d be getting behind our efforts to protect our place in the single market.”