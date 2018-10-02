The parents of a teenager who died after suffering an allergic reaction to a Pret A Manger sandwich said companies should not wait for a law change on food labelling before “doing the right thing”.

Natasha Ednan-Laperouse, 15, from Fulham, south-west London, collapsed on board a flight in July 2016 after eating an artichoke, olive and tapenade baguette she had bought at Heathrow Airport.

Prime Minister Theresa May has said the Government will look at companies’ responsibilities in relation to food labelling, while Environment Secretary Michael Gove said he had instructed civil servants to investigate a law change after the teenager’s death highlighted the “importance of acting urgently”.

Family handout photo of Natasha Ednan-Laperouse, with her brother Alex and parents Nadim and Tanya (Family handout/PA)

Natasha’s parents say, while they welcome the Government’s efforts, food companies should not wait.

Nadim and Tanya Ednan-Laperouse said: “We see that yet another day has dawned without any commitment from Pret to label individual products with allergen warnings.

“We welcome the Government’s efforts but food companies should not wait for a bad law to be changed before doing the right thing.”

In a statement, a Pret spokesman said Pret is “committed to leading the changes required across our industry”.

The coroner at Natasha’s inquest last week said she died of anaphylaxis after eating the Pret sandwich containing sesame, which she was allergic to.

Asked whether the Government would bring in a “Natasha’s law” to try to prevent further deaths of this kind, Mrs May told BBC1’s Breakfast: “Obviously, this was an absolutely tragic case and our thoughts are with her family and friends over what happened.

“We have obviously to look at this issue, we have to look at the responsibility of individual companies as well.

“This is something that has been an absolute tragedy and our sympathies and condolences are with her family and friends.”

Mr Ednan-Laperouse said she died because of “inadequate food labelling laws”, and joined the rest of her family in calling for a change in the law to save lives.

Nadim and Tanya Ednan-Laperouse, with their son Alex (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Mr Gove said the family was “absolutely right” to say the law needs to be changed, and added: “I think their case is compelling and we need to act quickly in order to ensure that we have the best possible protection in place.”

Currently, non-prepackaged foods do not have to a have a specific allergen label attached.

Jill Paterson, of law firm Leigh Day, who represents the Ednan-Laperouse family, said: “We continue to work with Natasha’s family to explore their legal options to make Natasha’s Law a reality and ensure a lasting legacy for Natasha.

“We are pleased that the Government has taken note of this tragic case and has vowed to make change, we hope that they follow through with this promise and make the changes swiftly and decisively to prevent any other family having to suffer as Natasha’s family did.

“We believe that it is important that allergy sufferers be involved in any consultation, not just industry.

“When it’s a matter of life or death, everyone should be able to have confidence that they know what allergens are in the food that they buy.”

Pret said: “We are deeply sorry for Natasha’s death and cannot begin to comprehend the pain her family have gone through and the grief they continue to feel.

“We have heard everything the Coroner and Natasha’s family have said this week and we are committed to leading the changes required across our industry.

“Pret has always operated in accordance with UK laws relating to food labelling. Clearly, these laws are inadequate for severe allergy sufferers.”