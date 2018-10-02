A man has died after being hit by what appeared to be a window that had fallen from a luxury block of flats in central London.

Scotland Yard said officers were called by London Ambulance Service at around 10.40am on Tuesday to reports of a man injured in Albert Embankment, central London.

An image taken from The Corniche on the south bank of the River Thames by a resident shows a large window unit, complete with metal frame containing glass, on top a male figure.

The body, lying in the road outside the property and covered by a sheet, is surrounded by wooden pallets and substantial splatters of blood, as emergency services survey the scene.

A Met Police spokesman said: “The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Inquiries are under way to trace his next of kin.

“At this early stage in the investigation, it is believed he was hit by something falling from a building.”

The Health and Safety Executive has been informed.

London Ambulance Service confirmed it was called to the incident, and dispatched two motorcycle responders, a car and an ambulance.

“Sadly, a person was dead at the scene,” the spokesman said.

At the scene a section of window from one of the penthouse properties could be seen to be missing from the structure.

A missing window on the top floor of The Corniche, in central London, where a man has died after being hit by an object which fell from the building (Tess De La Mare/PA)

Property developer St James said it was investigating the incident at The Corniche building.

A spokesman said: “It is with great sadness that we learnt of an incident at our Corniche development on Albert Embankment this morning, in which a man suffered fatal injuries.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to his family at this incredibly difficult time.

“We are investigating this incident as a matter of urgency and working with the emergency services to establish what happened.”

The Corniche is listed as an “exclusive riverside address” of 252 two, three, and four bedroom apartments which overlook a number of London landmarks.

Designed by Foster + Partners, it is the same company responsible for the Gherkin, and properties within the development come with a price tag between £2.7 million and £6.25 million.