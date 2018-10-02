The Duchess of Cambridge told of how she hunts for spiders “for hours” in her garden with her own children, during her first official solo visit following her maternity leave.

Kate, whose youngest child Prince Louis is just over five months old, crouched in bushes with youngsters at the Sayers Croft Forest School and Wildlife Garden in Paddington.

The Duchess of Cambridge with children at Sayers Croft Forest School and Wildlife Garden at Paddington Recreation Ground (Peter Nicholls/PA)

The duchess helped children to search for spiders and other “mini beasts” during an activity as part of her visit, which she said she does with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The Duchess of Cambridge is visiting @SCTrust Forest School and Wildlife Garden, which gives inner city children a unique opportunity to learn about and engage with the natural world 🍃 pic.twitter.com/GdB9v20r2H — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 2, 2018

When she arrived at Paddington Recreation Ground, Kate was presented with posies by four-year-old Janine from St Augustine’s Primary School on Kilburn Park Road.

The duchess smiled and laughed with children from St Augustine’s as they completed a number of other activities, including seed planting, and helped children get water from the tap.

The duchess made plenty of new friends during her visit (Peter Nicholls/PA)

The duchess wore a pair of knee-high boots by Penelope Chilvers, which she has worn for previous royal appearances.

Kate also joined children from St Stephen’s CE Primary School as they listened to a story called The Monkey Queen, read to them by Sayers Croft forest school leader Jennie Miles.

Kate helped youngsters look for spiders and other creatures in the garden (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Ms Miles enlisted the help of the duchess when handing out cups of juice to the youngsters and also distributing paper for children to make crowns with.

The duchess then helped the children find leaves for their crowns, before they lined up to say goodbye to her, shaking her hand and giving her a final hug goodbye.

Zoe Stroud, the interim head at Sayers Croft, said the duchess “loved getting amongst the ivy” and spotted a frog.

Ms Stroud said: “The duchess asked parents questions about whether they found a change in their children, in their ability to work together, in their self esteem.”

📖 Storytime with @SCTrust St Stephen's School as The Duchess of Cambridge joins children to listen to the Monkey Queen over a drink🥤 pic.twitter.com/9DaxNGhUHl — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 2, 2018

She said the children knew who they were speaking to: “They’re not that shy, but they do know she’s a princess.”

Ms Stroud added that one of the youngsters referred to Kate as “your majesty”.

Speaking about the work Sayers Croft school does, Ms Stroud said: “It’s really important for the schools and children who live in council flats and have no outside space at home.”

The Duchess of Cambridge greets a baby as she tours the Sayers Croft Forest School and Wildlife Garden (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Last year, the Sayers Croft Forest School had over 5,500 visits by schoolchildren from across Westminster and neighbouring boroughs.

The school aims to involve children in the environment, providing outdoor facilities for those who may otherwise be unable to access them.

The duchess also met with Dr Paul Knapman, representative deputy lieutenant for The City of Westminster, who introduced her to members of the community.

These included Lindsey Hall, the Lord Mayor of Westminster, Andrew Durant, interim director of community services at Westminster Council, and Andy Davison, Westminster contract manager for Everyone Active.