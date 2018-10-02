A man has been stabbed at a London station during rush hour.

British Transport Police (BTP) said officers were called to the “serious stabbing” at Hackney Central Overground station shortly after 6pm.

Officers said one man had been arrested, while the victim was taken by ambulance to hospital to be treated for his injuries.

*Update 02/10 19:57* We're back on the move, but we have severe delays Stratford to Clapham Junction and Richmond. This is due to a customer incident earlier at Hackney Central. Hackney Central station remains closed. We'll let you all know once it has reopened. — London Overground (@LDNOverground) October 2, 2018

His condition is not thought to be life-threatening.

Travellers described chaos at the east London station, and commuter Nick Renaud-Komiya said he saw a man with a knife.

“There was a sea of people running in my direction, it took me a couple of seconds to register that something wasn’t right,” the 28-year-old said.

“I saw a guy with a knife in his hand walking towards me, he was shouting a lot but I couldn’t get any of what he was saying.

“The police arrived really quickly and they grabbed him and had him up against the police car.”

London Overground said services on the route resumed with “severe delays” shortly before 8pm, but the station remained closed.

A BTP statement said: “Police are asking that anyone who was at Hackney Central Overground station and saw anything suspicious to please get in touch.”