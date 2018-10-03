The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have greeted wellwishers in the county that inspired their royal titles on their first joint official visit.

Harry and Meghan started a busy day of engagements on an eagerly anticipated whistle-stop tour of Sussex.

The couple kicked off their trip at Edes House in Chichester, the county town of West Sussex.

Meghan was wearing a camel Armani coat, a dark green Hugo Boss skirt and a shirt from And Other Stories paired with nude suede stilettos.

Arriving before 10.45am, the duke and the US-born former actress met crowds of cheering people.

They will view a rare copy of the American Declaration of Independence at Edes House.

It is one of only two contemporary handwritten ceremonial manuscript copies. The other is the signed copy at the National Archives in Washington DC.

There were huge cheers as the couple arrived in the city.

Harry meets schoolchildren in Chichester (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Harry, dressed in a grey suit and white shirt, was smiling almost nose-to-nose with a dog at one point, while Meghan also met a dog in the crowd.

Meghan, with her hair swept into a bun, appeared delighted to see the crowds, dabbing the sides of her eyes and smiling as she greeted people.

Ellie Penfold, of Chichester, said of Meghan: “She looked very happy. We shook her hand.

“We told her how much we loved her wedding dress and talked about the wedding.

“She looked very pleased to see everyone and (was) very natural.”

Meghan in Chichester (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The couple were greeted by the Lord Lieutenant of West Sussex, Susan Pyper, and mayor of Chichester Martyn Bell.

But they spent most of their time speaking to crowds, including hordes of schoolchildren.

Both were visibly delighted at meeting several younger children. Harry patted the head of a baby and Meghan greeted a blonde child eating an apple who was held up to the barriers.

Nine-year-old Tilly Palmer, standing outside The Prebendal School, where she is a pupil, said: “Meghan asked me what we were doing today. I said netball and she said they don’t have that in the USA.

“We said ‘Welcome to Sussex; and she shook our hands. She was lovely and very pretty.

“One of my classmates gave her a bunch of red roses.”

Meeting children from @ThePrebendal School – a fantastic welcome at the start of #RoyalVisitSussex! pic.twitter.com/bY9grroLiR — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 3, 2018

Harry and Meghan then went to see the rare Sussex copy of the American Declaration of Independence at Edes House.

Meghan was vocal in her interest, saying: “My goodness, wow, what are the chances? That’s amazing.”

Carrying a small green bag in one hand, she stood with staff and told them the item was “just incredible”.

Harry joked with staff before the pair sat down to sign a visitors’ book.

Before she left, Meghan spoke about the rarity of the document being in Sussex, saying: “I just can’t believe it.”

The couple were presented with books about the document and projects carried out by the county archive, as well as their own copy of the declaration.

“I love that,” Meghan said.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on a walkabout at Edes House in West Street, Chichester (Steve Parsons/PA)

After the Duke and Duchess left Chichester to head to Bognor Regis, crowds were still enjoying the excitement of the event and hoping to catch a glimpse of the couple as they left.

Kim Martin, of Chichester, also got to meet the royal visitors.

“I spoke to Harry and he said ‘It’s always sunny in Sussex’,” she said.

“I told Meghan how beautiful she was and she said ‘Thank you very much.’

“They were very friendly and they spent so much time with the public,” she added.

Royal superfan Zoe McManus, 33, said she could not put into words how happy she was that she had met the couple in her home town.

Draped in a Union flag banner with a picture of the Duke and Duchess on it, she said: “I’m so happy. I met Harry and told him I was proud of him and I loved him lots.

“He joked and said he liked my hat.

“I think they are great because they are our generation.

“I love them. It is great the work they are doing for mental health. I think they are great.”