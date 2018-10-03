The chief coroner has called for “distressing” pictures of victims of the Westminster attack to be removed from the internet.

The inquest has heard how bystanders used selfie sticks and mobile phones to take snaps of the dead and injured on March 22 last year.

Graphic video and pictures were posted on social media, with some remaining in circulation more than a year later, compounding the anguish of loved ones.

They included images of the body of Aysha Frade, who was trapped beneath the wheels of a bus after being hit by Khalid Masood’s hire car.

Aysha Frade (Metropolitan Police/PA)

In his concluding remarks, coroner Mark Lucraft QC said: “From some of the CCTV footage it is clear some people took photographs and moving footage.

“Some of that footage was sent to the police to assist with the investigation.

“Sadly, some people, for whatever reason, have put some of that material on the internet. Some of that material is very distressing to the families and I would encourage that it is removed.”

Masood, 52, drove into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge, killing Ms Frade, 44, American tourist Kurt Cochran, 54, retired window cleaner Leslie Rhodes, 75, and Romanian tourist Andreea Cristea, 31.

Khalid Masood (Metropolitan Police/PA)

He then stormed through gates near the Houses of Parliament and fatally stabbed Pc Keith Palmer with two knives.

Mr Lucraft praised the “great dignity” of the victims’ families throughout the inquest.

He said Masood had driven a hired SUV at an average speed of 30mph to 42mph with “clear murderous intent” into pedestrians on the bridge, killing four people and seriously injuring 29.

The coroner praised the “quite overwhelming” response from medics at St Thomas’ Hospital and members of the public who tried to help after the carnage.

He said: “I’m sure what they did has been a great comfort to the families who could not be with their loved ones at that time.”