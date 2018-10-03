Tennis star Boris Becker and his estranged wife Lilly are fighting over money at a divorce court.

A judge oversaw a brief private hearing at the Central Family Court in London on Wednesday.

Becker, 50, was not at the hearing but Mrs Becker was in court.

The judge, Recorder Fiona Hay, allowed journalists to attend the hearing but placed limits on what could be reported.

Becker was declared bankrupt in 2017 (Steve Paston/PA)

Another hearing is scheduled to take place before Christmas.

The judge said the hearing concerned the “parties’ finances”.

She said Mrs Becker had made an application for “financial remedies”.

Becker was represented by barrister Alexander Chandler and Mrs Becker by barrister Emma Sumner.

Mrs Becker said nothing to journalists as she left court.

Becker was declared bankrupt in 2017.

He subsequently claimed diplomatic immunity following his appointment as an attache for the Central African Republic.

A judge analysed bankruptcy issues at a High Court hearing in London in June.

Another court hearing relating to bankruptcy issues is expected to take place in the near future.

A lawyer representing Becker’s bankruptcy trustee was at Wednesday’s hearing in the Central Family Court.

Becker won Wimbledon, and became the youngest men’s singles champion, when aged 17 in 1985.

He collected 49 singles titles in a career spanning more than two decades.