James Duddridge MP has hit the headlines as the latest Tory to call for

Theresa May to quit. But who is the man behind the headlines?

Born in 1971, James has a daughter called Mary and two young sons called Tom and Henry. They live in Southend with his wife, Katy, and two cats Barney and Charlie.

Bristol-born Mr Duddridge became a banker after graduating from Essex University in 1993, rising to run operations for Barclays in Botswana. He was also a founder member of the polling firm YouGov.

He was elected as Rochford and Southend East MP in 2005 and has loyally voted with the Government throughout his career, serving as party whip from 2008 to 2012 and junior minister at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office 2014 to 2016.

However, he is a hard Brexiteer and member of Jacob Rees-Mogg’s ERG group, who suggested the European Commission should be told to “sod off” in a debate over welfare for Romanians and Bulgarians in 2013.