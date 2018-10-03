A British scientist whose work led to a new generation of advanced antibody drugs has told of his “shock” at hearing he had won a Nobel Prize.

Professor Sir Gregory Winter said he got the call “out of the blue” while feeling somewhat worse for wear after a celebration at his Cambridge University college.

Sir Gregory was awarded a quarter share of the coveted Nobel Prize in Chemistry in recognition of his work harnessing viruses to make precision medicines.

He said: “When I got the call I was recovering from a college feast. I’d had an aspirin; I’d had a coffee.

“It came as a bit of a shock. I felt numb for a while, wondering if this was real. It’s like you’re in a different universe.”

He insisted: “I had absolutely no inkling that this was going to happen.”

BREAKING NEWS: The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the #NobelPrize in Chemistry 2018 with one half to Frances H. Arnold and the other half jointly to George P. Smith and Sir Gregory P. Winter. pic.twitter.com/lLGivVLttB — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 3, 2018

Sir Gregory, who is Master of Trinity College, Cambridge, said at the time of the call he was sitting at his computer “looking balefully” at his work schedule for the day.

The surprise caller told him to expect a “very important announcement” before hanging up. Soon afterwards, the phone rang again and Sir Gregory learned he was a Nobel Laureate.

“This operator had a Swedish accent,” Sir Gregory recalled. “It reminded me of my bank ringing up and telling me I had some dodgy transaction on my account … I was feeling a bit rocky.”

But he said he intended to keep partying. Asked how he planned to spend his quarter share of the nine million Swedish krona (£770,000) prize, he said: “I shall start this afternoon by paying for a party at my laboratory.”

He had already been given a bill of more than £2,000 for champagne.

Sir Gregory P. Winter, this year’s #NobelPrize laureate, was born in 1951 in Leicester, UK. Research Leader Emeritus, MRC Laboratory of Molecular Biology, Cambridge, UK @MRC_LMBhttps://t.co/RaQqjgC21V pic.twitter.com/5elmcNYZ36 — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 3, 2018

In the 1990s, Sir Gregory developed a new way of producing antibody proteins using a technique called “phage display” that makes use of genetically engineered viruses.

Today, so-called “monoclonal” antibodies are found in many of the most advanced targeted drugs. They are used in a host of ways to neutralise toxins, counteract autoimmune diseases and tackle spreading cancer.

Sir Gregory’s American co-laureates are Professor Frances Arnold, from the California Institute of Technology, and Professor George Smith, from the University of Missouri.

Prof Arnold, who picks up half the award, conducted the first directed evolution of enzymes – proteins that catalyse chemical reactions.

US biochemical engineer Frances Arnold (Heikki Saukkomaa/Lehtikuva/AP)

Prof Smith first demonstrated the phage display technique later adopted by Sir Gregory in 1985.

The awards were announced at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm.

In its citation, the Nobel committee said: “The 2018 Nobel Laureates in chemistry have taken control of evolution and used it for purposes that bring the greatest benefit to humankind.”

Sir Gregory has followed a research career based almost entirely in Cambridge at the Medical Research Council’s Laboratory of Molecular Biology and the Centre for Protein Engineering.

He also founded three Cambridge biotech companies based on his discoveries: Cambridge Antibody Technology, Domantis and Bicycle Therapeutics.

Immunologist Professor Dan Davies, from the University of Manchester, said: “This is thrilling. The use of phage display to create new antibodies has been exceptionally important in science and medicine.

“As one example, Humira, developed with this technology, is used by thousands of people for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and other autoimmune diseases.

“With this medicine, far fewer people with rheumatoid arthritis are forced to use a wheelchair.”