Repair works on the Queensferry Crossing will continue to autumn 2019, two years after the flagship £1.34 billion bridge opened.

The Transport Secretary said he is “disappointed” that difficulties with resources has led to snagging repairs being delayed.

The snagging works were due to be completed by September this year but Transport Scotland director Michelle Rennie gave MSPs a new timetable showing some issues have a target date of October 2019.

Scottish Conservative transport spokesman Jamie Greene said: “Commuters will see news of more repairs needed and conclude that the SNP is now playing catch-up after hurrying to open the bridge triumphantly, at the expense of commuters and drivers.

“The fact the bridge is architecturally impressive does not excuse any disruption that will be caused to drivers due to its premature opening.”

That’s what happens when you open the Bridge with fireworks and a fanfare but let the commuters in Fife and the Lothians pay the price for major snagging works on a daily basis. Usually by way of lengthy delays, lane closures and increased journey times. https://t.co/5ymrkrsBeX — Jamie Greene MSP (@jamiegreeneUK) October 2, 2018

Transport Secretary Michael Matheson said: “Our contractor, Forth Crossing Bridge Constructors (FCBC) have indicated they have not made the progress with the snagging and finishing works as originally planned.

“The target date for completing this work was September 2018 but they have informed us they require further time.

“FCBC have said they have experienced difficulty in mobilising the resources required to complete the outstanding works on the project but have expressed that they are confident they will finish all but two areas of the remaining works by December 2018, with work on the remaining two areas to commence in spring 2019.

“The Queensferry Crossing opened after the contractor confirmed that construction was sufficiently advanced to allow the bridge to be used safely.

“It is a standard approach for major projects to open traffic whilst some works remain outstanding.

“Taking this approach has ensured that road users have got the benefits from a more resilient crossing at the earliest possible opportunity.”

He said the bridge is providing a reliable replacement crossing over the Forth and the works still required can take place without closing it and at no further cost to the current contract.

He added: “While I am disappointed with this news, Transport Scotland will continue to work with our contractors to ensure they finish at the earliest opportunity possible.

“When the work is ongoing we do not expect average journey times over the Queensferry Crossing to be impacted.

“Where possible traffic management will only be implemented during the night, as is standard across the trunk road network.”