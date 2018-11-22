The Prince of Wales joked that the names Kylie and Shane could be on the shortlist for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s baby.

He was speaking a reception celebrating the centenary of Australia House which is Australia’s oldest diplomatic post and the longest continually-occupied diplomatic building in London.

Watched by the Duchess of Cornwall, he told the guests at the central London event: “Incidentally ladies and gentlemen my son Harry tells me that during their recent tour of Australia, he and his wife were offered countless thoughtful suggestions for the naming of their forthcoming baby.

Their Royal Highnesses met 🇦🇺 legend @Barry_Humphries & a number of guests at the Australia House centenary reception tonight. In attendance were Australians in the UK who have strengthened the Aus-UK relationship & valued 🇬🇧 & 🇦🇺 contacts from different fields.#AusHouse100 pic.twitter.com/dOCnqtqJdA — Aus. High Commission (@AusHouseLondon) November 22, 2018

“Just between us, I suspect that Kylie and Shane may possibly make the shortlist.

“But ladies and gentlemen I would not hold your breath for Edna or Les.”

Comedian Barry Humphries, who is known for his stage and television alter egos of Dame Edna Everage and Sir Les Patterson, was among the guests.

Harry and Meghan, who married in May, are expecting their first child in the spring.

Meghan and Harry met a koala on their recent trip to Australia (PA)

Charles, who went to Geelong Grammar School as a teenager, spoke of his “deep and abiding” affection for Australia and his “pride in seeing it go from strength to strength” both at home and on the world stage.

He praised Australia for its self-deprecating sense of humour and as a nation which he said stands by friends and strangers in times of trouble.

He described Australians as “frank, generous, courageous, resilient and above all great fun”.

He spoke of the strong spirit of Australians who could be relied on after devastating bushfires or floods, and he recalled the “profoundly moving” dawn services he attended in 2015.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall sign the 100-year-old guest book at Australia House (Frank Augstein/PA)

Mr Humphries said he appreciate Charles’s joke, adding: “I thought it was wonderful.

“He spoke very, very well. I have never heard him better. It was a special event for we Australians and it is in a building that is unique.”

Australia House, the home of the Australian High Commission in the United Kingdom, was officially opened by King George V in August 1918.

Mr Humphries described it as a treasured “home away from home for Australians.”

Ex-pat Australians including Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood, actor and dancer Adam Garcia and author Kathy Lette were also among the guests.

The audience was made up of Australians in the UK who have contributed to the Australia-UK relationship. They included figures, both British and Australian, from a range of industries including the worlds of sport, business, academia and the arts.