A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of GBH after two people were assaulted in Weston-super-Mare, police said.

A 21-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were assaulted during the early hours of Sunday on Alexandra Parade.

Avon and Somerset Police said the 21-year-old sustained serious injuries and is currently being treated in hospital, although his injuries are not thought to be life threatening or life changing.

The 17-year-old was treated at the scene by paramedics.

The 48-year-old man and 26-year-old woman arrested are currently in custody but officers are hunting a third suspect.

Detective Inspector Richard Horsfall, who is investigating the incident, said: “We’re at the very early stage of our investigation into this incident and are still looking to establish exactly what happened.

“We have identified a third person wanted in connection with the offence through CCTV and are currently searching for him.

“While we don’t believe the man poses a risk to the public, due to the level of violence used in the incident, armed officers are assisting with this search as a precautionary measure.”