Coastguard teams have rescued a dog stuck on a ledge 20ft down a cliff face.

A farmer raised the alarm shortly before noon when his dog went over the cliff and became stranded.

Members of Salen, Kilchoan and Tobermory coastguard rescue teams with sheepdog Meg post-rescue (Tobermory.Kilchoan and Sale CRTs/PA)

Coastguard rescue teams from Kilchoan, Tobermory and Saline went to the site at The Anchorage on the south side of Ardnamurchan Point, on the west coast, assisted by the Tobermory Lifeboat.

One of the team was lowered over the cliff on a rope to rescue the dog, which was uninjured.

A spokesman for the coastguard rescue teams said: “It was a great multi agency rescue with coastguard rescue teams from Kilchoan, Salen, Tobermory and Tobermory RNLI helping wee Meg.

“It was a successful technical rope rescue – with the help of a few doggy biscuits!”