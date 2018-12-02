A man has been released from custody following the unexplained death of a woman in Wiltshire.

The 51-year-old man, from Salisbury, is now being treated as a witness following the incident at an address at Bence Court, Amesbury, Wiltshire Police said.

Officers were called to the property on Friday afternoon after concerns were expressed for the welfare of a woman.

Police who attended found the body of the woman, who was aged in her 30s.

A police spokeswoman said: “The 51-year-old man has been released with no further action. He is now being treated as a witness.

“Our inquiries are continuing and we are still appealing for anyone with information to contact officers.”

The death is not thought to be linked to the Novichok incidents in Salisbury and Amesbury earlier this year.