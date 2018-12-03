Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has refuted claims that he had died and been replaced by a clone.
A conspiracy theory popularised on social media claimed the 75-year-old had died after being treated for illness over five months last year.
According to one version of the theory which had spread without evidence, the leader had been replaced by a Sudanese impostor called Jubril.
“A lot of people hope that I was dead and hoped I died,” Mr Buhari said at a meeting of Nigerians in Poland. “It’s the real me, I assure you. I will soon celebrate my 76th birthday and I will still go strong.”
The president explained some people had even reached out to his vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, to ask about the cloning claims, which he said “embarrassed” Mr Osinbajo.
“If I am getting harassed by anyone, it is my grandchildren, who are getting too many,” added Mr Buhari, who said he is looking forward to his 76th birthday on December 17.
Several videos containing the allegations about Mr Buhari had received thousands of views on YouTube, and were still available on the platform even after he addressed the rumours.
