A man has been shot during a police operation in Wimbledon, south-west London.

The Metropolitan Police said he was shot at around 8.10am on Monday in Lacock Close during an operation outside a supermarket involving officers from the anti-robbery Flying Squad supported by armed colleagues.

He has been taken to hospital and no information is immediately available on his condition.

A man has been shot during a police operation in #Lacock Close, near #Haydons Road, in Wimbledon https://t.co/SLjr9qs6Uj pic.twitter.com/EeAlLHvtoT — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) December 3, 2018

One resident told local news website GetWestLondon: “Most of the action appeared to be down Lacock Close. Lots of undercover police cars and lots of police with guns around.

“Someone was put into an ambulance with a large bandage wrapped around their arm. Heard police radioing for ambulance, saying that someone had been shot.”

A second man was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to rob.

A number of roads around the scene, including Haydons Road, have been closed as an investigation is carried out.

Both the Met’s internal Directorate of Professional Standards and watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct have been informed.

The operation involved officers from the anti-robbery Flying Squad supported by armed colleagues (Steve Parsons/PA)

One witness who was working in the street at the time of the shooting told the Press Association undercover police had tried to catch two armed robbers.

The man, who did not want to be named, said the two men were seen trying to rob a large white van parked outside the Sainsbury’s Local in nearby Haydons Road.

But when watching officers swarmed out of bushes and into the street the two men had fled, he said, adding: “There was a planned armed robbery on the Sainsbury’s.

“Two guys went to raid it and the cops bounded on them. Seven shots were fired.

“The cops were waiting for them. We were just working here and were on the street when it happened. We heard commotion and then there was silence.

Police forensic officers at the scene (Steve Parsons/PA)

“Then we saw a guy running up the street. When he saw he was turning into a cul-de-sac he turned and fired on the cops, then they returned fire.

“The guy who was running for sure had a gun. The cops came after him and must have cornered him here [in Lacock Close].”

A Sainsbury’s spokeswoman said: “We can confirm an incident took place outside our Haydons Road Local earlier this morning. We’re supporting the police with their investigation.”

Forensic officers in blue boiler suits could be seen outside the Garden Shed opposite the Sainsbury’s. The officers were also checking an alley down the side of the pub which leads to Lacock Close.

A white unmarked van could be seen parked outside the supermarket, which opens at 7am. Police cordons stretched around neighbouring streets with no cars or pedestrians allowed through.

The Flying Squad’s main focus is robbery, and it is known for staging dramatic takedowns of armed robbers as they try to flee the scene of a crime.

The Metropolitan Police would not comment on reports that Monday’s shooting took place after a police raid on a house.

It is rare for armed police to actually fire their guns during operations.

In the year to March 2018, there were 12 incidents in which police firearms were discharged out of 18,746 police firearms operations.