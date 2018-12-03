The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will spend Christmas with the Queen this year.

There has been much speculation about where the two royal couples will celebrate the festive season following continuing rumours of a strained relationship between Meghan and Kate.

But it is understood Harry and his wife will join the Queen and other members of the royal family at Sandringham for Christmas, as will older brother William and Kate.

The royal women have been the subject of a series of media reports claiming there is a rift between the two duchesses.

There have been allegations of a dispute over who reprimands staff, tensions during Princess Charlotte’s bridesmaid dress fitting and claims Harry and Meghan’s move from London to Frogmore House in Berkshire reflects the widening gulf between the women.

Kensington Palace declined to comment.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama has given some public advice to the American-born duchess, who is expecting her first child next year, as she settles into her role as a member of the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Duke and Duchess of Sussex and other members of the royal family attending last year’s Christmas Day service at a church on the Queen’s Sandringham estate (Joe Giddens/PA)

In an interview with Good Housekeeping magazine Mrs Obama, 54, said: “So my biggest pieces of advice would be to take some time and don’t be in a hurry to do anything.

“I spent the first few months in the White House mainly worrying about my daughters, making sure they were off to a good start at school and making new friends before I launched into any more ambitious work.”

The festive period is an important time for the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh, who will welcome family and friends to their Norfolk home during December and the New Year.

In the past William and Kate have spent some Christmases with the duchess’ parents Michael and Carole Middleton at their Berkshire home.

But they have chosen to join the Queen which is likely to be interpreted by royal watchers as a sign of unity.

Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland, a yoga instructor and social worker, could also be among the guests invited to join the royal family at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham.