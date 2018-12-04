The US special envoy tasked with negotiating an end to the 17-year war in Afghanistan has arrived in Pakistan for a meeting with political and military leaders about bringing the Taliban to peace talks.

Zalmay Khalilzad’s visit to Islamabad comes a day after US president Donald Trump wrote a letter to Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan, seeking his cooperation.

The aftermath of a recent Taliban suicide bomb attack in Kabul (AP)

Mr Khalilzad will also travel to Afghanistan, Russia, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar in a renewed effort to bring about an end to the conflict.

The US and Afghanistan have long accused Pakistan of turning a blind eye to the Taliban, whose leadership is based in Pakistan.

Islamabad says it has little influence on the Taliban but it will play a role in finding a peaceful solution in Afghanistan.