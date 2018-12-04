More than £50,000 worth of heroin has been seized from a car in Aberdeen.

Officers pulled over the vehicle on Monday and carried out a search, which resulted in the Class A drugs being recovered.

A 44-year-old man and two women, aged 34 and 29, were charged and expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

Road Policing officer PC Kevin Ross said: “We will continue to work with divisional officers to target the illegal supply of drugs.”