A man has been shot in the face while sitting in his parked van.

The 37-year-old victim managed to drive off from the attempted murder bid in Cambuslang and raised the alarm at a nearby restaurant on Monday evening.

Police Scotland said he was waiting in his white Peugeot van in the car park of Taylor Veterinary Practice in East Kilbride Road at around 5.30pm when a light-coloured BMW 3 Series Coupe pulled up beside him.

The passenger in the BMW, who was wearing a high visibility vest, got out of the car with a gun and shot the victim through the window.

The 37-year-old sped off before stopping at the nearby Blue Rupee restaurant where emergency services were called.

The man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment to serious facial injuries and is said to be in a stable condition.

The BMW thought to be involved in the shooting was found on fire near Cathkin Golf Club later in the evening.

Detective Inspector Alan MacDonald said: “I would like to reassure members of the public that we believe this was a targeted attack on the victim and extensive enquiries are underway to establish why this happened and who is responsible.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the vicinity of East Kilbride Road, near to Taylors Veterinary Practice between 5.15pm and 5.45pm, or Cathkin Road near to the golf club between 5.15pm and 7.15pm, to contact police if they saw or heard anything at all suspicious.

“I would also ask any motorists with dashcams who were in either area at the relevant times to please check their footage in case they have captured anything which could be of significance to the investigation.

“This crime will understandably be causing concern to the local community and there will be additional patrols in the area to provide reassurance. I would urge anyone with information or concerns to approach officers on patrol who will be happy to assist you.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Cambuslang CID via 101, quoting incident number 3325 of Monday 3 December 2018. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where details can be given in confidence.”