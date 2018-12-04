The family of a missing teenager has appealed for her safe return more than a week after she was last seen.

Relatives of 19-year-old Jade McGrath from Aviemore say they are increasingly concerned about her.

Miss McGrath was last seen in the Leachkin area of Inverness on the afternoon of Wednesday November 28.

A major search involving police dogs and helicopters has failed to trace the teenager.

Searches have continued today for missing teenager Jade McGrath from #Aviemore and last seen in #Inverness on afternoon of Wed, 28/11. Call us on 101, quoting incident 1997 of 28/11 with any info. Read more, including a statement from her family here: https://t.co/LWfSzTcdfC pic.twitter.com/4K3QRezlJ5 — NorthernPolice (@northernPolice) December 4, 2018

Officers will return to the street where she was last spotted on Wednesday to speak to drivers who may recall seeing her.

The family said in a statement released by Police Scotland: “As each day goes on, we are growing increasingly concerned for Jade and we just desperately want answers and to know where she is.

“Anyone who was in the Leachkin area last Wednesday afternoon from around 1.45pm, please think back and if you think you might have seen anything please call the police.

“She had no phone or money with her and she would most likely have been in a distressed state if you saw her.

“We are grateful to everyone who has helped so far and are just desperate for news.

“If Jade is reading this, we want you to know that we love you very much and we just want you home safe.”

Miss McGrath is around 5ft 2in and petite, with long, bleached blonde hair with dark roots and faint wisps of blue in the ends.

She was wearing a khaki green parka-style jacket with a fluffy hood, black leggings and Nike trainers.

The teenager has an Alice In Wonderland tattoo on one of her forearms, with diamond and club symbols from a pack of cards on her fingers and a small diamond tattoo on her hand.

Inspector James Rice said: “We are very grateful for the continued support of the public and the numerous pieces of information which have been passed to us, you can be assured that everything passed to us is followed up.

“Despite extensive efforts and the information received from the public, the last confirmed sighting of Jade remains in the Leachkin Road area almost a week ago.

“We would continue to ask local residents to be watchful and let us know if you believe you have seen Jade last Wednesday or any time since.

“Please continue to check anywhere Jade could have sought shelter on your property, review any dash-cam footage or anything else which you think may prove helpful.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 1997 of November 28.