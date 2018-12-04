A plastic dog on top of a jelly has won this year’s Turnip Prize – an annual spoof art competition.

Collywobbles (A Collie Dog On Top Of A Jelly) took the top prize at the contest which is held at The New Inn in Wedmore, Somerset.

It coincides with the more prestigious Turner Prize, also announced on Tuesday evening.

The award was made in front of a packed audience at the pub and the artist, a 69-year-old known as Stroke Me, accepted his award – a turnip mounted on a six-inch nail.

The mystery artist celebrates success (Trevor Prideaux)

The artist, from Wedmore, said: “My inspiration came from watching my girlfriend eat jelly.”

Competition organiser Trevor Prideaux added: “I am delighted with the lack of effort taken to create this work.

“This year’s event attracted a total of 90 entries, it’s fantastic that Stroke Me has won, he clearly has what it takes to be recognised in modern art circles and will be remembered in art history for no time at all.

“I believe that over the last 20 years the artists entering The Turnip Prize have created by far better works than Alex Farquharson and The Tate Britain Gallery could ever wish to exhibit.”